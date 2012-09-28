Nikkei falls to 2-wk closing low, down 1.5 pct this quarter

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing low on Friday as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed market optimism over Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts. The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 8,870.16, with losses widened in the afternoon as traders said stop-loss selling had been triggered after Nikkei futures broke below 8,900. The benchmark lost 1.5 percent in July-September, its second straight quarterly loss after suffering a 10.7 percent drop in the April-June period. However, it is still up 4.9 percent this year. The broader Topix index lost 1.1 percent to 737.42.