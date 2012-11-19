Nikkei rises for 4th day, hits 2-month high on monetary easing hopes

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average climbed for a fourth day to a two-month high on Monday on growing expectations that Japan's main opposition party will win next month's election and increase pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy. The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 9,153.20, comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,074.29 and setting its sights on the next resistance level at 9,200. The broader Topix also gained 1.4 percent to 762.16 in heavy trade, with volume at 24 percent above its daily average for the past 90 trading days.