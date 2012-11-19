FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises for 4th day, hits 2-month high on monetary easing hopes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei rises for 4th day, hits 2-month high on monetary easing hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average climbed for a
fourth day to a two-month high on Monday on growing expectations
that Japan's main opposition party will win next month's
election and increase pressure on the central bank to ease
monetary policy.
    The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 9,153.20,
comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at
9,074.29 and setting its sights on the next resistance level at
9,200.
    The broader Topix also gained 1.4 percent to 762.16
in heavy trade, with volume at 24 percent above its daily
average for the past 90 trading days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.