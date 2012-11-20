FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei edges lower, snapping 4-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Nikkei ended a four-day
winning run on Tuesday as investors took profits in exporters,
which rallied on hopes that Japan's main opposition party would
win next month's election and pressure the central bank to
provide more stimulus steps.
    But losses were limited as investors switched into sectors,
which have lagged the rally, such as telecoms and retailers.
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,142.64,
after climbing 5.7 percent in the previous four sessions, while
the broader Topix was flat at 762.04.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
