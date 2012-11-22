FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps 1.6 pct to 6-1/2-month closing high on weaker yen
November 22, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei jumps 1.6 pct to 6-1/2-month closing high on weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
jumped 1.6 percent to a 6-1/2-month closing high on Thursday,
boosted by gains in automakers and electronics companies on
expectations that a sharply weaker yen will boost their
earnings.
    The Nikkei ended 144.28 points higher at 9,366.8. It
advanced 3.8 percent this week, its second-straight week of
gains.
    The broader Topix climbed 1.2 percent to 776.43 to a
four-month closing high.
    Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday for a public
holiday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
