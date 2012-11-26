FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei seen rangebound with investors cautious on recent rally
November 26, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

Nikkei seen rangebound with investors cautious on recent rally

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to be held in a tight range on Tuesday as investors show
caution over the fast-paced rally in the Japanese market and
stay on the sidelines, hoping for advances in talks on the U.S.
budget.   
    Analysts said that investors may take some profits from
gains in exporters, which have advanced on hopes that a weak yen
will lift their earnings. Exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp
, Honda Motor Co and Canon Inc have
risen 13-16 percent so far this month.
    "The market is used to seeing a weak yen, and as long as
this trend lasts, investors will likely to stay as buyers. But
some profit-taking is not surprising considering a steep rise in
the market," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana
Securities.
    The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,388.94 on Monday,
its highest closing level since April 27. The index has added
8.4 percent in the past two weeks.
    The yen has come under pressure on expectations the Bank of 
Japan will be pushed towards more drastic easing, after the 
country's opposition party, tipped to win next month's election,
urged radical monetary stimulus to beat deflation.
    The dollar was last trading at 82.03 yen, slightly
down from an eight-month high around 82.84 set last week.
    Meanwhile, the euro hit a one-month peak against the U.S.
dollar after an official said euro zone and International
Monetary Fund officials had reached a deal on reducing Greece's
debt. 
   The euro jumped to $1.2992, according to Reuters data,
0.1 percent higher on the day and its best showing since late
October.
    "It is positive that there is a progress in the ongoing
euro-zone issues, but the impact on the stock market should be
limited," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities, adding that investors will continue holding their
breath while they await for signs for movement in talks over the
U.S. budget wrangle. 
    U.S. lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations this week
on a compromise that would avoid roughly $600 billion in
automatic tax increases and spending cuts, referred to as the
"fiscal cliff," that are due to hit in January. 
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,350 to 9,450 on Tuesday.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,395, down
from the close in Osaka of 9,400.
     The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 779.50 on
Monday.
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    --Nintendo Co Ltd 
    Nintendo sold more than 400,000 "Wii U" video game consoles
in the United States in the first week of its release, the
money-losing company that badly needs a hit to lift its
fortunes, said on Monday. 
    
    --Hitachi Ltd 
    Hitachi has completed the acquisition of Britain's Horizon
nuclear project from German utilities RWE and E.ON
, the Japanese energy and engineering company said on
Monday. 
    
    --Honda Motor Co 
    Honda is considering developing the next generation of the
Civic in the United States rather than Japan, a spokesman said,
after the last version of the automaker's popular sedan was
panned by critics.

