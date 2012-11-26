Nikkei seen rangebound with investors cautious on recent rally

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to be held in a tight range on Tuesday as investors show caution over the fast-paced rally in the Japanese market and stay on the sidelines, hoping for advances in talks on the U.S. budget. Analysts said that investors may take some profits from gains in exporters, which have advanced on hopes that a weak yen will lift their earnings. Exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp , Honda Motor Co and Canon Inc have risen 13-16 percent so far this month. "The market is used to seeing a weak yen, and as long as this trend lasts, investors will likely to stay as buyers. But some profit-taking is not surprising considering a steep rise in the market," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,388.94 on Monday, its highest closing level since April 27. The index has added 8.4 percent in the past two weeks. The yen has come under pressure on expectations the Bank of Japan will be pushed towards more drastic easing, after the country's opposition party, tipped to win next month's election, urged radical monetary stimulus to beat deflation. The dollar was last trading at 82.03 yen, slightly down from an eight-month high around 82.84 set last week. Meanwhile, the euro hit a one-month peak against the U.S. dollar after an official said euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials had reached a deal on reducing Greece's debt. The euro jumped to $1.2992, according to Reuters data, 0.1 percent higher on the day and its best showing since late October. "It is positive that there is a progress in the ongoing euro-zone issues, but the impact on the stock market should be limited," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that investors will continue holding their breath while they await for signs for movement in talks over the U.S. budget wrangle. U.S. lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations this week on a compromise that would avoid roughly $600 billion in automatic tax increases and spending cuts, referred to as the "fiscal cliff," that are due to hit in January. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,350 to 9,450 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,395, down from the close in Osaka of 9,400. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 779.50 on Monday. > Wall St edges down after recent rally; retailers weigh > Euro gains vs US dollar after official says Greek debt deal reached > Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bid > Gold eases, pressured by Greek aid worry, weak equities > Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget STOCKS TO WATCH --Nintendo Co Ltd Nintendo sold more than 400,000 "Wii U" video game consoles in the United States in the first week of its release, the money-losing company that badly needs a hit to lift its fortunes, said on Monday. --Hitachi Ltd Hitachi has completed the acquisition of Britain's Horizon nuclear project from German utilities RWE and E.ON , the Japanese energy and engineering company said on Monday. --Honda Motor Co Honda is considering developing the next generation of the Civic in the United States rather than Japan, a spokesman said, after the last version of the automaker's popular sedan was panned by critics.