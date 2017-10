TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as investors adjusted their positions before Sunday's election amid chart signals that the market is 'overbought' after jumping to an eight-month high. The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 9,702.46 after closing at the highest level since April 5 on Thursday. The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent at 796.96.