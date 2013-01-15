FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei closes at 32-month high on weak yen, but Amari's comment caps gains
January 15, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei closes at 32-month high on weak yen, but Amari's comment caps gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at a 32-month high on Tuesday as persistent weakness in
the yen boosted demand for exporters' shares, though comments by
a Japanese lawmaker capped  gains.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,879.08 points, the
highest close since April 2010.
     It rose to as high as 10,952.31 in early trade before
paring gains after Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said
that excessive yen weakness could have a negative impact on the
country.
    The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 906.22.

