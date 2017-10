TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after strong China data helped firms with high exposure to the world's second-largest economy, while exporters gained ground after the yen weakened. The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 10,620.87, climbing back above the 10,600 level after hitting a three-week closing low on Wednesday in its third straight day of declines. The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 897.62.