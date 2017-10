TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Monday's open, striking a 32-month high above 11,000 after the yen weakened over the weekend and U.S. stocks advanced strongly, although the benchmark quickly pared its gains as investors awaited domestic earnings results for cues. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 10,994.42 after rising as high as 11,002.89, while the broader Topix put on 0.7 percent to 923.36.