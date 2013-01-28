Nikkei falls after piercing 11,000, earnings awaited

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as investors secured profits on exporters as they awaited further cues from corporate earnings after the index briefly pierced a fresh 32-month high above 11,000 in early trade. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 10,824.31 after initially leaping to 11,002.86 as interest in Japanese exporters was fanned as the yen dropped to 91 versus the dollar, promising higher overseas revenues once they are repatriated. The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 913.78.