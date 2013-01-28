FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls after piercing 11,000, earnings awaited
January 28, 2013

Nikkei falls after piercing 11,000, earnings awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday as investors secured profits on exporters as
they awaited further cues from corporate earnings after the
index briefly pierced a fresh 32-month high above 11,000 in
early trade.    
    The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 10,824.31 after
initially leaping to 11,002.86 as interest in Japanese exporters
was fanned as the yen dropped to 91 versus the dollar, promising
higher overseas revenues once they are repatriated.
    The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 913.78.

