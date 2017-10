TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Thursday, with investors booking profits after the index had risen sharply in the previous session to end above 11,000 for the first time in 33 months. The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 11,055.02, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 935.65.