February 1, 2013 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight week of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday morning and is set to post its 12th straight week of
gains, the longest streak in 54 years, as a weak yen helped
exporters and expectations of a recovery in the U.S. economy
supported broader sentiment.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to a 33-month high of
11,208.52. The index has gained 2.6 percent this week, putting
it on track for a 12th straight week of gains, the longest run
of weekly gains since 1959.
    The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 946.16.

