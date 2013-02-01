Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight week of gains

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning and is set to post its 12th straight week of gains, the longest streak in 54 years, as a weak yen helped exporters and expectations of a recovery in the U.S. economy supported broader sentiment. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to a 33-month high of 11,208.52. The index has gained 2.6 percent this week, putting it on track for a 12th straight week of gains, the longest run of weekly gains since 1959. The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 946.16.