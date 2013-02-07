FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei retreats from 4-yr high; Nikon tumbles, Mazda shines
February 7, 2013 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei retreats from 4-yr high; Nikon tumbles, Mazda shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.9
percent on Thursday, with investors pocketing gains after the
index hit a more than four-year high in the previous session
while Nikon Corp sank 19 percent after slashing its
annual earnings forecast.
    But gains in Sony Corp, ahead of its quarterly
results, and Mazda Motor Corp, after lifting its
full-year earnings guidance, lent support to the market.
    The Nikkei lost 106.68 points to 11,357.07 after
trading as much as 1.5 percent lower, while the broader Topix
 index was flat at 969.18.
    Mazda surged 12 percent and was the most traded stock on the
main board, while Sony climbed 2.6 percent.

