Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak on euro zone worry
February 8, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak on euro zone worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Friday to mark its first weekly loss in 13 weeks as
sentiment was dented by gloomy comments from the ECB president
on Europe's outlook, while Sony Corp tripped up on
disappointing quarterly results. 
    The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 11,153.16, closing
down 0.3 percent on the week to break its longest weekly winning
streak in 54 years. It also backed further away from a 33-month
high of 11,498.42 struck on Wednesday.
    The broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 957.35.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
