Nikkei falls, exporters down on profit-taking, Gree tumbles

* Gree tumbles on poor earnings, outlook cut * Market stays sensitive on forex comments until G20 - analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday as a pause in the yen's decline triggered profit-taking on exporters, while Gree Inc tumbled after cutting its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 11,337.19, moving away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. Market analysts said the underlying mood remained positive after a U.S. Treasury official on Monday voiced support for Japan's aggressive policies to combat deflation and bolster growth. But the market may be prone to short-term volatility until the weekend, when Group of 20 finance chiefs are scheduled to meet in Moscow. "The Japanese market will likely stay sensitive to officials' comments until the G20 meeting this weekend. Any comments on foreign exchange could move the market," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. While the Nikkei stayed in a narrow range, investors focused on individual stocks based on their earnings, such as internet gamer Gree Inc, which disappointed the market with poor earnings and cut its profit outlook, followed by a rating cut by Nomura Securities. Gree dropped 11.2 percent to 1,206 yen and was eighth most-traded stock on the board by turnover after cutting its operating profit outlook for the year through June to 50-60 billion yen ($537-$645 million), compared with a previous estimate of 74-84 billion yen. Six-month operating profit fell 23 percent from a year earlier to 30 billion yen due to a delay in the release of some games. Exporters were lower, with Toyota Motor Corp shedding 1.2 percent and Sony Corp dropping 5.0 percent, with the firms' stocks fifth most-traded on the board by turnover. "For those expecting a further weakening of the yen, it's time to take profits now," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities at BNP Paribas. The yen plunged late on Monday after U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Lael Brainard said the United States supports Japan's effort to end deflation and stimulate growth. She later clarified that Japan needed to honor its G7 commitment on market-determined exchange rates. The yen rebounded on Tuesday after an official from the Group of Seven said there were concerns about excessive movements in Japan's currency. The dollar last traded at 93.32 yen, down from a near 33-month high of 94.41 yen, while the euro shed more than one yen to as far as 125.00. Investors will also likely stay cautious ahead of the outcome of a BOJ meeting due on Thursday, although many expect the bank to hold off on any fresh easing measures until a new governor is appointed. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 966.18.