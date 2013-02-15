FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on caution ahead of G20, euro zone worries
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei falls on caution ahead of G20, euro zone worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and
banks as they cautiously awaited the outcome of the weekend G20
meeting, while a deepening recession in the euro zone also
dragged.
    Investor sentiment deteriorated further in late trade on
news that a conservative, former finance ministry bureaucrat is
the leading candidate to head the Japanese central bank.
 
    The Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent at 11,173.83
after falling as much as 2.1 percent. The broader Topix 
dropped 1.3 percent to 942.41.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.