TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.1 percent on Monday, led by exporters and banks after the yen softened following the G20's decision not to single out Japan for adopting policies that weakened its currency. The Nikkei ended up 234.04 points at 11,407.87, while the broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 962.69.