FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei ends higher but investors stay cautious
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei ends higher but investors stay cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Friday as investors scooped up bargains after the index fell
sharply in the previous session, although they remained cautious
ahead of the Japan-U.S. summit, the Bank of Japan governor
nomination and Italy's elections.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 11,385.94 after
dropping as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the session on
concerns over economic growth in the United States and euro
zone. For the week, the benchmark advanced 1.9 percent. 
    The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 963.48 in
relatively light activity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.