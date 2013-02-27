FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops for 2nd day straight, automakers suffer
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei drops for 2nd day straight, automakers suffer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dropped for
a second straight day on Wednesday as a halt in the yen's
weakening after an inconclusive Italian election prompted
investors to offload currency-sensitive stocks that have
outperformed recently.
    Automakers suffered, with Toyota Motor Corp down
2.3 percent and Honda Motor Co losing 2.5 percent.
    The Nikkei lost 1.3 percent to 11,253.97 after
shedding 2.3 percent on Tuesday on concerns that a deadlock in
Italian election could reignite the euro zone debt crisis. The
benchmark ended at a 53-month high on Monday.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 953.72.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.