Nikkei drops for 2nd day straight, automakers suffer

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dropped for a second straight day on Wednesday as a halt in the yen's weakening after an inconclusive Italian election prompted investors to offload currency-sensitive stocks that have outperformed recently. Automakers suffered, with Toyota Motor Corp down 2.3 percent and Honda Motor Co losing 2.5 percent. The Nikkei lost 1.3 percent to 11,253.97 after shedding 2.3 percent on Tuesday on concerns that a deadlock in Italian election could reignite the euro zone debt crisis. The benchmark ended at a 53-month high on Monday. The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 953.72.