TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded from a two-day losing run on Thursday after a well-bid Italian debt auction eased concerns that an inconclusive election could reignite the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. data showed the economy was improving. The Nikkei climbed 1.3 percent to 11,395.16 after shedding 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions, while the broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 964.29.