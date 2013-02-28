FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 3 weeks
February 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average posted its
biggest one-day jump in three weeks on Thursday after a well-bid
Italian debt auction calmed fears of renewed instability in
Europe and as upbeat U.S. economic data buoyed risk appetite.
    The Nikkei climbed 2.7 percent to 11,559.36,
breaking above its five-day moving average of 11,452.12 and
nearing its 53-month high of 11,662.52 hit on Monday. The index
shed 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions.
    The broader Topix index gained 2.3 percent to 975.66
in relatively active trade.

