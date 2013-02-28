Nikkei set to trade in range, exporters may face profit-taking

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Investors in Japanese stocks are expected to lock in profits on Friday after recent strong gains on the Nikkei share average, with sentiment supported by hopes of further monetary easing following the appointment of a new central bank chief. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 11,400 to 11,600 after rising 2.7 percent to 11,559.36 on Thursday and hitting a 53-month high on Monday. Thursday's move marked the biggest one-day percentage rise in three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing, traders said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 11,520, up 0.17 percent from the close in Osaka of 11,500. "This will be another day which will likely be swayed by currency moves," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "If the yen weakens, the Nikkei may test a new 53-month high. The basic mood is positive thanks to hopes for 'Abenomics', which are suggesting further easing in April under the new central bank governor." Analysts said exporters and financials could face profit-taking on Friday, but drops could be limited. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive policy action, to head the Bank of Japan. Abe has pledged to use the full force of monetary policy to revive the economy after nearly two decades of deflation and lacklustre growth, spurring gains in local shares. Academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports unconventional monetary policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hands-on knowledge of the central bank's inner workings, were nominated as BOJ deputy governors, and the three men need to be approved by both houses of parliament. "The Nikkei will likely add gains towards April as investors are expecting that the bank will announce easing measures at its policy meeting then," Hirano said. > Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month > Dollar gains as U.S. spending cuts, Italy spur safety bid > U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus > Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight monthly drop > Brent crude oil hits six-week low, down $8 in two weeks STOCKS TO WATCH --Nomura Holdings Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, plans to revamp its Middle Eastern operations after losing several top executives in the past year, its regional head said. --Tokyo Electric Power Co People in the area worst affected by Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident two years ago have a slightly higher risk of developing certain cancers, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday. Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) earlier this month received approval to tap the Japanese government for 697 billion yen ($7.5 billion) to compensate those harmed by the disaster, taking the total fund to 3.24 trillion yen. --Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG said Nobuyuki Hirano, chief of its core banking unit, will become company president -- a move that comes at time when Japanese banks are under pressure to expand further overseas, particularly in investment banking. --Sony Corp has sold one of its most prized Tokyo office buildings to Japanese real estate trust Nippon Building Fund Inc and another investor for 111 billion yen ($1.2 billion), its second high-profile building sale this year.