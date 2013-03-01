FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains on reflation plays, logs 3rd weekly gain
March 1, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei gains on reflation plays, logs 3rd weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Friday, led by interest in real estate stocks as
investors bet on the new Bank of Japan chief pursuing aggressive
monetary easing to pull the country out of deflation. 
    The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 11,606.38, after
dropping as low as 0.8 percent in the morning. For the week, the
benchmark advanced 1.9 percent, the third straight weekly gain. 
      
    The broader Topix index, which gives less weight to
tech stocks and exporters, outperformed and gained 0.9 percent
to 984.33.

