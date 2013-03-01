Nikkei gains on reflation plays, logs 3rd weekly gain

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Friday, led by interest in real estate stocks as investors bet on the new Bank of Japan chief pursuing aggressive monetary easing to pull the country out of deflation. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 11,606.38, after dropping as low as 0.8 percent in the morning. For the week, the benchmark advanced 1.9 percent, the third straight weekly gain. The broader Topix index, which gives less weight to tech stocks and exporters, outperformed and gained 0.9 percent to 984.33.