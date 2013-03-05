Nikkei advances on late Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average advanced in early trade on Tuesday after U.S. stocks staged a late rally, while the confirmation hearing of Bank of Japan nominees should continue to boost expectations of further easing by the central bank. The Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 11,736.80, while the broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 998.44. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 11,652.29 on Monday after climbing to a 53-month high of 11,767.68 intraday as Haruhiko Kuroda, the nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a forceful policy to defeat deflation.