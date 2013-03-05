FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei advances on late Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei advances on late Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average advanced
in early trade on Tuesday after U.S. stocks staged a late rally,
while the confirmation hearing of Bank of Japan nominees should
continue to boost expectations of further easing by the central
bank.
    The Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 11,736.80, while the
broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 998.44. The Nikkei
rose 0.4 percent to 11,652.29 on Monday after climbing to a
53-month high of 11,767.68 intraday as Haruhiko Kuroda, the
nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a forceful policy to defeat
deflation.

