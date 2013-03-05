CORRECTED-Nikkei sets new 4-1/2 year high on BOJ hopes; Fast Retailing jumps

(In paragraph 3, corrects previous high to September from October) * Nikkei rises 0.8 pct; Topix up 0.3 pct * Fast Retailing up on strong Uniqlo Japan sales By Tomo Uetake TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks surged to a new 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday as confirmation hearings for Bank of Japan leadership nominees boosted expectations of further monetary easing while index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co jumped after reporting strong sales. At the midday break, the Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 11,739.12. At one point, it rose as high as 11,779.42, its highest level since September 2008, surpassing the previous 4-1/2 year marked on Monday when Haruhiko Kuroda, the nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a forceful policy to defeat deflation. "(Kuroda) is the absolutely perfect guy in there and probably the best one for the stock market," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "This is absolutely not a yen story. This is about an asset price reflation story, so don't concentrate your forces in exporters, concentrate on ... banks, brokers and real estate," Smith said. On Tuesday, the market was focused on the confirmation hearing of Kikuo Iwata, nominee for one of the deputy BOJ governor posts, who is known as an advocate of unconventional monetary policy. Expectations of reflationary policies lifted the bank subindex 0.9 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 0.9 percent, and Mizuho Financial Group added 1 percent. They were the most and the third-most -traded stocks on the main board by turnover. The sector has rallied more than 53 percent since mid-November after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on the BOJ to embark on bold monetary policy to whip deflation, outpacing a 35.5 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei during the same period. Fast Retailing climbed 5.8 percent after its Uniqlo casual-clothing chain posted a 9.6 percent year-on-year increase in same-store sales in Japan last month. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 994.92 in moderate trade, with 1.69 billion shares changing hands by the midday break. Some market players are worried that the latest strength in Tokyo shares may not be justified given an uncertain global economic outlook as the U.S. economy faces automatic spending cuts and Europe struggles with Italian political crisis. "I think it's becoming a bit like an asset bubble. Retail investors are looking to buy laggards everyday. Their moves determine the direction of the stock market in the short term. They don't care about fundamentals," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. But Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc sank 4.5 percent after a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency reject a drug for hot flashes associated with menopause made by Hisamitsu's subsidiary Noven Pharmaceutical Inc. Sony Corp shed 1.2 percent after saying on Monday that it would sell all the shares it owns in Japanese online game provider DeNA Co Ltd to Nomura Securities and post a gain of 40.9 billion yen ($438 million)in the fourth quarter. DeNA fell 3.4 percent. ($1 = 93.2700 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)