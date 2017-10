TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Wednesday, as investors were cheered after the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a record closing high on signs of a strengthening U.S. economy, lifting exporters and financials. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 11,812.64, the highest level since September 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 998.72.