FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops 1.4 pct on Asian markets' weakness; S&P cuts SoftBank to 'junk' status
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops 1.4 pct on Asian markets' weakness; S&P cuts SoftBank to 'junk' status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.4 percent on Monday after hitting a six-week high as sharp
declines in Asian markets tempered optimism stemming from strong
U.S. data and a weaker yen, while S&P's downgrade on SoftBank
Corp's debt rating to "junk" status increased a
negative mood.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 200.63 points to
14,109.34 after rising as high as 14,497.65 in early trade, a
level not seen since May 29, on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs
data suggesting the world's largest economy was on a solid
footing.
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to
1,172.58.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.