Nikkei set to rebound on strong global lead; China market eyed

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise on Tuesday helped by gains in Wall Street and European equities, while the U.S. earnings season also bolstered investor optimism after last week's robust U.S. jobs data. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 14,150 to 14,450 during the session after dropping 1.4 percent to 14,109.34 on Monday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,310, up 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 14,100. Analysts said the Japanese market will likely attract buyers in early trade, but investors remain wary about the fragile Chinese markets, which dragged down the Nikkei in late trade on Monday China shares had their worst day in two weeks on Monday, with Hong Kong markets also slipping, after Beijing pledged to cut off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity. "The market remains sensitive to Chinese shares. The Nikkei's performance will depend on how the Shanghai market moves," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. He expects buying could be concentrated in domestic-demand sensitive shares rather than exporters as the yen's weakness has paused, with the dollar edging off to 100.86 yen after hitting a 1-1/2-month peak of 101.53 yen On Monday. "Because of the summer heat, convenience store shares and beverage makers may attract buyers on hopes for increasing sales of cold beverage drinks," Kondo said. In the U.S., Alcoa Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly profit, excluding one-time items such as restructuring costs and legal expenses. The Nikkei is down 11.5 percents since reaching a 5-1/2-year high on May 23, hurt by slowing growth in China and concerns of an imminent rollback of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. However, it's still up 36 percent this year, underpinned by the Japanese government's sweeping stimulus policies. STOCKS TO WATCH --SoftBank Corp SoftBank said on Monday that it expects to complete its $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp S.N on Wednesday. --Olympus Corp Olympus said it will raise up to 118 billion yen ($1.17 billion) in a new share issue to expand its medical equipment business and rebuild its financial health, after an accounting scandal plunged the company into the red.