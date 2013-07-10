FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns
July 10, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell on
Wednesday as the yen's weakness paused, while unexpectedly weak
Chinese trade data heightened concerns about a deepening
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and one of
Japan's top export markets.   
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to
14,416.60 in choppy trade after rising as high as 14,555.33
earlier, the highest level since May 24. The Topix shed
0.1 percent to 1,195.20.
    Japanese equities have been volatile in recent weeks as
investors fretted over slowing growth in China and the prospect
of the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in the
coming months.

