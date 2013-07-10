Nikkei set to ease as yen rises on Bernanke's dovish slant

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to fall on Thursday as the yen rose against the dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said that ultra-easy monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 14,250 to 14,450 on Thursday after weak Chinese trade numbers drove it down 0.4 percent to 14,416.60 on the previous. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,325, down 0.7 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,430. "The market is bracing for volatile trade again," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "In early trade, the index may see heavy selling, and the rest of the trade will depend on how Chinese shares will move." The Japanese market has recently seen volatile trading as investors fretted about slowing growth in China and the prospect of the Fed rolling back its stimulus later this year. However, market participants said that investors are now not overly concerned on whether the Fed will taper its stimulus because they have priced in such expectations on the back of the recovering U.S. economy. "We already know that the Fed will scale back its stimulus at some point as the U.S. economy is recovering, so that's not the main concern for the Japanese market," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Investors are now more sensitive to the yen's levels as the market's focus has shifted to evaluating companies' earnings." With the April-June earnings season just around the corner, people are focused on whether companies have benefited from the yen's fall to multi-year lows on the government's fiscal and monetary expansionary policies, he said. The dollar last traded at a two-week low of 98.44 yen. Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke late in the day spurred a fall in the dollar, while U.S. stock futures rose after stocks had ended little changed. Later in the day, the Bank of Japan is set to keep policy steady and upgrade its view of the economy on expectations that a weak yen and its massive monetary stimulus already in place will be enough to offset the hit from slowing Chinese growth. The Nikkei is up nearly 39 percent this year, underpinned by the Japanese government's sweeping stimulus policies. > Wall St flat after Fed minutes, but Bernanke lifts futures > Dollar slumps as near-term US stimulus reduction in doubt > Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks > Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes > U.S. crude soars to 16-mth high; discount to Brent under $2