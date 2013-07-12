FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up to a seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a
record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight
Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25,
its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix 
advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99.
    Fast Retailing tumbled 5.8 percent after the operator of the
Uniqlo fashion chain posted a disappointing operating profit for
the quarter ended on May 31 and kept its full-year earnings
guidance unchanged. The stock contributed 89 negative points to
the Nikkei and was the second-most traded on the main board by
turnover.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.