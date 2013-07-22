FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei gains as Abe's big election win boosts economic recovery hopes
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei gains as Abe's big election win boosts economic recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling
Liberal Democratic Party won decisively in Sunday's upper house
election, opening the door for Abe to pursue tough reforms
required for a sustained economic recovery.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 14,658.04,
after falling as low as 14,514.29 during the session due to
profit-taking amid a lack of clear market-moving factors. The
broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,216.53.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.