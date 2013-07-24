Nikkei snaps two-day rally; Nidec, Apple-related shares shine

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, as investors took profits in recent gainers, but losses were limited by rises in Nidec Corp and Apple Inc -related stocks after the iPhone maker posted robust sales. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,731.28, while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 1,219.92. With investors' focus shifting to the just-started April-June earnings season, individual earnings reports were also behind key market movers on the day, sending Nidec and Apple supplier Murata Manufacturing Co up 10 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.