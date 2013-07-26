FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei sinks to near 3-week low on firmer yen, snaps 5-week winning streak
July 26, 2013

Nikkei sinks to near 3-week low on firmer yen, snaps 5-week winning streak

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slid
3 percent to a near three-week low on Friday, with blue-chip
exporters and financials leading declines on the back of a
stronger yen and profit-taking.
    The Nikkei closed down 432.95 points at 14,129.98
after dropping as low as 14,114.52 earlier, its lowest level
since July 8. The benchmark shed 3.2 percent on the week,
snapping a five-week winning streak.
    The broader Topix shed 2.9 percent to 1,167.06, with
investors taking profits ahead of the peak of the corporate
earnings season. All of its 33 sub-sectors finished the day in
negative territory.

