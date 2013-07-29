FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slides to 4-week low; strong yen, earnings concerns hurt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei slides to 4-week low; strong yen, earnings concerns hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average slumped
below 13,700 for the first time in almost a month on Monday on
the back of a strong yen and lackluster earnings, while caution
ahead of key market-moving events, including Chinese
manufacturing data and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, sidelined
investors.
    The benchmark Nikkei fell 3.3 percent to 13,661.13,
a level not seen since July 1, while the broader Topix 
dropped 3.3 percent to 1,128.45. All of its 33 sub-sectors
finished the day in negative territory.
    The market largely shrugged off news that Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe has ordered a study of alternatives to a plan to
double the sales tax to 10 percent. But traders said the
possibility of the planned tax increase being delayed or watered
down could negatively impact the equity market in the medium to
long run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.