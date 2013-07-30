FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds from 1-month low as yen pulls back; earnings, FOMC in focus
July 30, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei rebounds from 1-month low as yen pulls back; earnings, FOMC in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded
from a one-month low on Tuesday as the yen's retreat against the
dollar drove exporters higher, while a rise in Chinese shares
for the first time in five days also buoyed sentiment.
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 13,869.82
after tumbling on Monday to the lowest level since June 27. The
broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,148.53.
    For the rest of the week, the market will focus on the
ongoing earnings season for the April-June quarter, the outcome
of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. jobs data, traders
said.

