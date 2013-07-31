Nikkei likely to trade cautiously as Fed keeps markets guessing

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average may edge higher in a cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street finished flat overnight and the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no clues about when it would start rolling back its stimulus. Investors are expected to take their cues from corporate earnings results and global economic data. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,600 and 13,800, strategists said, after falling 1.5 percent to 13,668.32 on Wednesday on light volume. The broader Topix index also dropped 1.5 percent to 1,131.70. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,650 on Wednesday, up 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 13,600 "The market will likely start off slow and directionless as Wall Street finished almost flat after upbeat second-quarter gross domestic product data and the Federal Reserve statement," said Hiroaki Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities. "When the Nikkei comes close to 13,600, however, I think some dip-buying will kick in." In a statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed said the economy continues to recover but still needs support. The central bank said it would keep buying $85 billion per month in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to strengthen the economy. The Fed's commitment to easy money should support global riskier assets although traders are likely to continue speculating about the timing of the stimulus reduction which has roiled markets in recent months. Hiwada said the market will take direction during the next two sessions from domestic earnings results, the China official manufacturing PMI due later on Thursday, and Friday's U.S. jobs data. With the earnings season in full swing in Japan, companies including Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are set to report first-quarter results on Thursday. The yen was trading at 97.81 yen to the dollar, still close to a one-month high of 97.64 hit on Monday. A stronger yen makes export-reliant Japan's products less competitive in the global market. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 14 percent since that mulityear high on May 23, but is still up 11 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus measures and has risen 31 percent this year. > S&P 500 ends flat; Fed gives no word on tapering > Dlr drops broadly as Fed leaves stimulus program intact > Bond prices gain after Fed plans to keep buying bonds > Gold down for day, but ends July with big monthly gain > U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony's board is expected to reject a proposal from activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose fund is the company's largest shareholder, to spin-off part of its entertainment division, the Nikkei business daily reported. --Honda Motor Co Honda Motor Co announced a lower than expected 5.1 percent rise in quarterly operating profit after sales in Japan dropped following the end of subsidies and as it lagged behind rivals in selling profitable SUVs and pickups in the U.S. --MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC, MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's top lender by assets, and No. 2 Mizuho Financial Group said their quarterly net profits had risen by more than a third, driven by a rally in Japanese stocks that pushed up the value of their equity portfolios.