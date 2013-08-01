FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains most in 3 weeks on China PMI, weaker yen; banks rally
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei gains most in 3 weeks on China PMI, weaker yen; banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped
2.5 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in
three weeks, as investors zoomed in on better-than-expected
Chinese manufacturing data, while a weaker yen and positive
earnings helped buoy the market.
    The benchmark Nikkei added 337.45 points to
14,005.77, and the broader Topix climbed 2.8 percent to
1,163.39.
    Lenders led the gains, supported by strong April-June
earnings results, with the banking sector subindex 
rising 4.2 percent.

