FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest rise in 5 weeks; US growth optimism, weaker yen buoy
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest rise in 5 weeks; US growth optimism, weaker yen buoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average surged
3.3 percent, its biggest one-day rise in five weeks, helped by a
rally in global markets after strong U.S. economic data, a
weaker yen and some upbeat earnings reports from companies like
Sony Corp.
    The benchmark Nikkei was up 460.39 points at
14,466.16, finishing above 14,400 for the first time since July
25. It advanced 2.4 percent on the week after losing 3.2 percent
in the prior week.
    The broader Topix climbed 2.8 percent to 1.196.17,
with financials, real estate companies and automakers leading
the gains. Volume was light, however, with 73 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 trading days.  Markets are
now focussed on a key U.S. payrolls report due later in the
global data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.