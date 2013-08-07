FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei suffers biggest one-day fall in 8 weeks on strong yen
August 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei suffers biggest one-day fall in 8 weeks on strong yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 4
percent on Wednesday, suffering the biggest one-day percentage
loss since mid-June as the dollar fell to a six-week low to the
yen, while heavyweights were sold off ahead of Friday's options
settlement.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 576.12 points to a
one-week low of 13,824.94. The broader Topix dropped 3.2
percent to 1,155.26 in relatively thin trade, with all of its 33
sectors falling.
    Toyota Motor Corp slipped 2.4 percent and Sony Corp
 fell 4.3 percent, while index heavyweights Fast
Retailing Co and SoftBank Corp slid 6.1
percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

