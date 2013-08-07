FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei likely to fall on firmer yen; eyes on BOJ, China data
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 11:34 PM / in 4 years

Nikkei likely to fall on firmer yen; eyes on BOJ, China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average is set to
drop on Thursday as the yen strengthened against the dollar on
uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may rein in stimulus
programmes, with investors looking for leads from a Bank of
Japan policy board meeting and Chinese trade figures.
    The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between
13,500 and 14,000, strategists said, after slumping 4 percent to
13,824.94 on Wednesday. The broader Topix sunk 3.2
percent to 1,155.26.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,720 on
Wednesday, down 1 percent from the Osaka close of
13,860.
    "The market mood is gloomy," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities. "Investors are wondering where
the Nikkei stops falling. They will be nervously watching the
currency moves."
    As a stronger yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's
products less competitive in the global market, blue-chip
exporters are expected to suffer larger losses on Thursday, said
Hirano.
    The Japanese currency was last traded at 96.41 yen 
against the dollar, still not far from a seven-week high of
96.32 yen touched on Wednesday.
    The yen is down 11 percent versus the dollar for the year,
weighed by the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus
launched in April to end years of stubborn deflation and foster
growth. 
    The Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy,
coupled with the BOJ's aggressive monetary stimulus, have helped
push the benchmark Nikkei up 33 percent this year.
    The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain its
stimulus on Thursday as the board debates whether bright signs
from prices and the job market justify offering a rosier view on
the economy. 
    China's July trade data will be released later on Thursday.

> Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty            
> Dlr drops to 7-week low, yen rallies on expected inflows 
> U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers       
> Gold rises on dollar drop, Fed outlook eyed             
> Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed     

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 
    Toyota said on Wednesday that it is recalling 342,000 Tacoma
pickup trucks to fix defective seat belts. The models involved
are Tacoma Access Cabs equipped with rear-hinged rear doors,
built from 2004 to 2011. 

    --FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 
    The manufacturer of Subaru cars is seen more than doubling
operating profit in the current fiscal year through March,
thanks largely to a weak yen and cost cuts, the Nikkei business
daily reported, citing the automaker's chief financial officer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
