Nikkei likely to fall on firmer yen; eyes on BOJ, China data

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average is set to drop on Thursday as the yen strengthened against the dollar on uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may rein in stimulus programmes, with investors looking for leads from a Bank of Japan policy board meeting and Chinese trade figures. The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,500 and 14,000, strategists said, after slumping 4 percent to 13,824.94 on Wednesday. The broader Topix sunk 3.2 percent to 1,155.26. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,720 on Wednesday, down 1 percent from the Osaka close of 13,860. "The market mood is gloomy," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Investors are wondering where the Nikkei stops falling. They will be nervously watching the currency moves." As a stronger yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's products less competitive in the global market, blue-chip exporters are expected to suffer larger losses on Thursday, said Hirano. The Japanese currency was last traded at 96.41 yen against the dollar, still not far from a seven-week high of 96.32 yen touched on Wednesday. The yen is down 11 percent versus the dollar for the year, weighed by the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus launched in April to end years of stubborn deflation and foster growth. The Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy, coupled with the BOJ's aggressive monetary stimulus, have helped push the benchmark Nikkei up 33 percent this year. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain its stimulus on Thursday as the board debates whether bright signs from prices and the job market justify offering a rosier view on the economy. China's July trade data will be released later on Thursday. > Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty > Dlr drops to 7-week low, yen rallies on expected inflows > U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers > Gold rises on dollar drop, Fed outlook eyed > Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota said on Wednesday that it is recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickup trucks to fix defective seat belts. The models involved are Tacoma Access Cabs equipped with rear-hinged rear doors, built from 2004 to 2011. --FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD The manufacturer of Subaru cars is seen more than doubling operating profit in the current fiscal year through March, thanks largely to a weak yen and cost cuts, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing the automaker's chief financial officer.