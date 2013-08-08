Nikkei falls on futures-led selling; trade choppy before options settlement

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the settlement of the Nikkei options August contract on Friday, with investors reluctant to take on large positions amid a lack of fresh trading leads. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 13,605.56 points, after going as high as 14,031.14 on short-covering earlier, and the broader Topix shed 1.4 percent to 1,139.59 in thin trade. Investors largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan's decision to keep monetary policy steady, which was widely expected. The central bank also held off on revising up its assessment of the economy.