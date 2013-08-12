Nikkei drops to 7-week low on soft Q2 GDP; thin trade hits brokerage stocks

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average dropped to a 7-week low on Monday after Japan's economy grew more slowly than expected in the last quarter, while thin trade dragged down brokerage stocks on worries about lower commissions. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 13,519.43 and the broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,134.62. Only 1.78 billion shares changed hands, the lowest level since December 11. Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in April-June, well below the market consensus of 3.6 percent, which added to concerns about a delay in a planned sales tax hike to tackle massive government debt.