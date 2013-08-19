FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises led by oil shares, volume lowest since November
August 19, 2013

Nikkei rises led by oil shares, volume lowest since November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday as investors found buying opportunities in oil
companies on rising oil futures, but trading was subdued as the
market was focused on the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
July policy meeting this week for more cues on when it will
likely start tapering the stimulus.
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 13,758.13
in choppy trade after falling to as low as 13,589.78 earlier.
The Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,149.13.
    A total of 1.44 billion shares changed hands, the lowest
level since last November.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
