Nikkei rises led by oil shares, volume lowest since November

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as investors found buying opportunities in oil companies on rising oil futures, but trading was subdued as the market was focused on the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting this week for more cues on when it will likely start tapering the stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 13,758.13 in choppy trade after falling to as low as 13,589.78 earlier. The Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,149.13. A total of 1.44 billion shares changed hands, the lowest level since last November.