FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei set to fall as Fed minutes roil global markets; focus on emerging Asia
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Nikkei set to fall as Fed minutes roil global markets; focus on emerging Asia

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is set to
drop on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting failed to ease concerns of a near-term reduction of
it massive stimulus, leaving emerging markets in the region
braced for another tumultuous session.   
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,200 and 13,500 on Thursday. 
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 13,424.33
in a choppy session on Wednesday, in an unconvincing rebound
from a seven-week low hit the previous day. The broader Topix
 sagged 0.3 percent to 1,121.74.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,305 on
Wednesday, down 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 13,400
.
     The minutes showed members of the Federal Open Market
Committee had different opinions as to when the Fed should start
winding down its bond purchases. The overall view, however, was
that the minutes did not materially change the market's
expectation of a September tapering. 
    "As the Fed minutes didn't help to ease the uncertainties
over the timing of its plans to taper stimulus, investors in our
market will continue to worry about the impact of tapering on
emerging markets " said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
    "Their focus once again will be on how other Asian stocks
will fare, especially in India and Indonesia." 
    Emerging markets in the region, led by India and Indonesia,
have had a torrid time in recent weeks on concerns about a turn
in Fed policy.
    In overnight trading, Wall Street stocks sold off, the U.S.
dollar surged and borrowing costs rose globally, a bad cocktail
for emerging markets that have come to rely on cheap dollars to
underpin domestic demand and fund current account shortfalls.
    Analysts say investors are also awaiting fresh cues from
China's August economic data. The HSBC flash manufacturing
purchasing managers index (PMI), the earliest indicator of
manufacturing activity in the mainland for the month, is due
later on Thursday.
    China is Japan's second biggest export market.
    The Japanese currency may offer some help to the Nikkei. It
was last traded at 97.71 yen against the dollar, pushing
further away from a seven-week high of 95.81 yen touched earlier
this month.
    A weaker yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's products
more competitive in the global market.
    The Nikkei is up 29 percent this year, spurred by the
Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy and the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.
> Wall St falls after Fed minutes yield few tapering clues  
> Dollar gains as Fed tapering in Sept still seen likely  
> U.S. 30-yr treasuries bond yields up to highest in 2 yrs 
> Gold prices down as Fed minutes show few clues          
> Oil slips, WTI leads fall as crude flows back to Cushing 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    --PANASONIC CORP 
    Panasonic will expand its lithium-ion battery business,
which last year added to a near-record net loss but is now
contributing to a turnaround strategy targeting the auto sector,
people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.