Nikkei eases, but early losses pared by China data and weak yen
August 22, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei eases, but early losses pared by China data and weak yen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nikkei falls 0.3 pct midday, Topix flat
    * China's flash HSBC PMI offers positive surprise
    * Emerging Asian markets remain a focus - market players

    By Tomo Uetake
    TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
sagged on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting failed to ease concerns it will begin to taper
monetary stimulus soon, leaving Asian emerging markets to
grapple with another tumultuous session.
    But upbeat economic data from China and a weaker yen helped
temper some of the negative market sentiment. 
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to
13,380.28 by the midday break, while the broader Topix 
was almost flat at 1,122.24.
    "The Fed minutes reinforced that tapering could start in
September and so we'll see further weakness that we saw early in
the week in some of the Asian plays," said Stefan Worrall,
director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
    "But the yen's (weakness) is providing some support."
    The dollar last traded at 98.21 yen, pushing further
away from a seven-week low of 95.81 yen touched earlier this
month.
    A weaker yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's products
more competitive in the global market.
    
    EMERGING MARKET WORRIES LINGER
    Companies that are heavily exposed to emerging markets led
the declines on Thursday, with Suzuki Motor Corp 
falling 1.5 percent and Hino Motors Ltd slipping 4.1
percent. 
    Emerging markets in the region, India and Indonesia in
particular, have had a torrid time in recent weeks on concerns
about a turn in Fed policy.
    The July minutes showed members of the Federal Open Market
Committee had different opinions as to when the Fed should start
winding down its bond purchases. The overall view, however, was
that the minutes did not materially change the market's
expectation of a September tapering. 
    In overnight trading, Wall Street stocks sold off, the U.S.
dollar surged and borrowing costs rose globally, a bad cocktail
for emerging markets that have come to rely on cheap dollars to
underpin domestic demand and fund current account shortfalls.
    On the brighter side, however, activity in China's vast
manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August as new
orders rebounded, a preliminary private survey showed on
Thursday, reinforcing signs of stabilisation in the world's
second-largest economy. 
    "China's PMI was a positive surprise. The data definitely
provided a major tailwind for Japanese and other Asian stocks,"
said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.
    China is Japan's second biggest export market.
    Other notable movers include Tokyo Electric Power Co
, which shed 4.5 percent. It was the most-traded stock
by turnover on the main board as concerns about water with high
levels of radiation leaking from a storage tank continued to
spook investors.
    Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up 29 percent this year,
spurred by the Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy
and the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
