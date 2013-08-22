FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on Fed jitters; China PMI helps limit losses
August 22, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei falls on Fed jitters; China PMI helps limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting failed to ease concerns it will begin to trim its
stimulus soon, drawing more capital out of emerging countries.
    The market got a modicum of support from an upbeat Chinese 
manufacturing report and a weaker yen, which helped to limit the
declines.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to close at
13,365.17 after skidding to 13,238.73 earlier, the lowest level
since June 27. The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to
1,119.56.

