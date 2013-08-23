FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps over 2 pct on upbeat global data, weaker yen
August 23, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei jumps over 2 pct on upbeat global data, weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped more than 2 percent on Friday with upbeat factory
activity data from around the world spurring broad gains, led by
exporters like Toyota Motor Corp that got an extra lift
from a weaker yen.
    The Nikkei rose 2.2 percent to 13,660.55, after
shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session. For the week, the
benchmark gained 0.1 percent.
    The broader Topix added 2 percent to 1,141.63 in
light trade.
    Among exporters, Toyota gained 2.8 percent and Sony Corp
 advanced 3.2 percent.

