Nikkei slips for 2nd day as Asian stocks decline; Tepco jumps
August 27, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei slips for 2nd day as Asian stocks decline; Tepco jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a second straight day on Tuesday, taking its cues from weak
Asian stock markets, with investors generally reluctant to trade
actively ahead of potentially market-moving events in the coming
weeks.
    Investors are keeping their eyes on developments over Syria
and waiting to get clarity on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
 scale back its stimulus measures. 
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 13,542.37
and the broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,134.02,
with 1.71 billion shares changing hands, the third-lowest this
year.
    Bucking the overall weakness, Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc
 surged 12.3 percent on expectations that the utility
would receive further government funding to deal with
radioactive water at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
It also was the most traded stock by turnover on the main board.

