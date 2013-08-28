FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips to 2-month low on Syria worries, rising yen
August 28, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei slips to 2-month low on Syria worries, rising yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A selloff in global equities
dragged Japan's Nikkei share average to a two-month low on
Wednesday, as concerns over the implications of a possible
U.S.-led military strike on Syria sent investors scurrying out
of riskier assets and drove the safe-haven yen higher.
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1.5 percent to
13,338.46, it's third-straight day of losses and marked the
lowest close since June 27 - the index had earlier slipped to
13,188.14.  The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to
1,114.03 in thin trade.
    Despite the recent falls, the Nikkei is still up 28 percent
this year, spurred by the government's expansionary fiscal
policy and the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.

